Why you should avoid beaches, shorelines following the tsunami advisory for Washington state

SEATTLE — A tsunami advisory was issued for much of the West Coast of the U.S. following an underwater volcanic explosion near Tonga Friday night.

The waves were projected to be 1-to-3 feet along the coastline spanning California up to Alaska, arriving between 6 and 9 a.m. Saturday in most locations. However, the advisory was still in effect around 10:30 a.m.

Emergency officials said people should avoid beaches and shorelines into the afternoon on Saturday due to the conditions created by tsunami waves.

Emergency alerts that went to residents in King and Snohomish counties, and many other locations across Puget Sound warned that the first waves may not be the biggest and the largest waves may arrive much later.

The National Weather Service in Seattle told KING 5 in an interview that waves could be erratic in the coming hours and currents would likely be stronger than normal.

Hours of waves as high as 3 feet are expected and WILL coincide with high tide to create dangerous coastal conditions and flooding. Conditions could be WORSE than previously reported. Stay OUT of the water & AWAY from the shore, including harbors and marinas. #wawx pic.twitter.com/oxSj2Qrpg3 — WA Emergency Management (@waEMD) January 15, 2022