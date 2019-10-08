SPOKANE, Wash. — Avista is asking for a permit to build a park next to its headquarters on Upriver Drive, a project that would include the permanent closure of the thoroughfare from Mission Avenue to N. Center Street.

The company confirmed in a statement on Thursday that they have applied for a permit with the city to vacate that section of Upriver.

About 1,800 feet of the road would be vacated, according to Avista.

According to a notice sent out to neighbors, the park "may include a non-motorized boat launch and dock."

In a statement, the company's senior environmental affairs directors Bruce Howard said "Avista is asking to turn a portion of Upriver Drive into a public park. This will make using this section of the Centennial Trail safer. The park will also provide new access to the Spokane River and shoreline.

The company says they have met with neighborhood councils and conducted a traffic study.

Some neighbors have expressed concerns on social media about the traffic impacts.

According to Avista, traffic would be routed through nearby N Perry Street and E Indiana Avenue.

The next step is a community meeting, which will be held on August 21st at 5:30 p.m. at the Avista Headquarters. A more intensive public hearing would be held later in the application process.