Avista reports power outage in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — Over 100 customers are without power in downtown Spokane, according to the Avista power outage map.

The Avista outage map shows power is out along East 3rd Avenue between South Lincoln Street and South Cowley Street in downtown Spokane.

The outage was first reported Sunday around 1 p.m.

Avista is currently assessing the site and estimates power will be restored to customers around 4 p.m. Sunday.

A representative with Avista said three poles were damaged in the area and a line went down. The cause of the power outage is currently unknown.

In the event of an outage, here are the ways to report it to Avista:

Download the Avista mobile app , available in Apple and Google Play stores, for access to reporting, status, and outage map

, available in Apple and Google Play stores, for access to reporting, status, and outage map Text OUT to 284-782 (You can register for this service by texting REG)

Report via the web at myavista.com/outage

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

