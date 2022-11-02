Avista prepares for power outage possibilities starting Friday

If a power line does go out, Avista says they may not be able to repair the broken power line until the storm is over, which could take up to 24 hours.

SPOKANE, Wash. — With a expected major storm hitting the northwest on Friday, Avista is preparing for possible power outages that may hit the Spokane area.

Strong winds heighten the risk of falling branches hitting power lines. If a power line does go out, Avista says they may not be able to repair the broken power line until the storm is over, which could take up to 24 hours. It also depends on the severity of the broken power line.

According to the the following statement, Avista crews are ready for the season:

"Avista crews are ready with fueled and stocked fleet vehicles, warehouse supplies are in place in Spokane and outer offices, assessment teams are standing by along with wire guard teams to help ensure public safety near downed power lines, tree crews are prepared, and employees are moving from their typical day-to-day responsibilities to assist in storm-related activities," Avista officials stated in a press release.

Avista is advising residents that in case of a power outage, thy should turn off all the appliances that were on before the power went out and unplug electronic equipment, in order to stop a power surge to devices when the power comes back on.

If people are affected by a power outage, they are encouraged to report it online or through their mobile device at www.myavista.com/outage or by calling (800) 227-9187

