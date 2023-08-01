Avista customers can talk to state legislators regarding company's energy plans

Customers could see higher rates if the filing is approved. The virtual meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. PT Wednesday, August 11.

LACEY, Wash. — In March 2023, Avista Utilities filed an Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) for electric and natural gas service with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC).

If the filing is approved, customers could see an increase in electric rates in Washington state. According to WUTC, an IRP is a utility's proposal "on how it will meet current and projected energy needs at the lowest reasonable cost to the utility and its customers, including energy generation and conservation."

Now, WUTC says Avista customers will have an opportunity to comment to state regulators on the proposed plan. Customers can attend the meeting virtually through Zoom at 9:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 11.

If the filing is approved, customers would see the following rate adjustments:

Residential Service - Schedule 1 & 2 - 6.0%

- General Service - Schedules 11 & 12 - 4.3%

- Large General Service - Schedules 21 & 22 - 5.8%

- Extra Large General Service - Schedule 25 & 25I - 9.1%

Pumping Service - Schedules 31 & 32 - 7.0%

Street & Area Lights - Schedules 41-48 - 1.4%

Overall - 6.0%

