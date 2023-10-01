x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Autumn delights: Spokane's pumpkin-inspired menu items

No, we aren't just talking about a Pumpkin Spice Latte. KREM 2 has investigated a list of Spokane spots you can stop by for a pumpkin-flavored treat.
Credit: Beck's Harvest House

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is officially on the calendar and 'tis the season for all things pumpkin. No, we aren't talking about the Pumpkin Spice Latte trend either. 

KREM 2 has investigated a list of Spokane spots you can stop into for a pumpkin-flavored treat: 

Boots Bakery: 
Pumpkin waffle with chai butter 

Beck's Harvest House:
Pumpkin donuts



Bonefish Grill:
Toasted Pumpkin Ravioli 
Pumpkin Spice Lava Cake

Brick West Brewing Co.:
Pumpkin Cider

Jordy and the Macs:
Pumpkin Spice macaron 

Kasa:
Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Made With Love Bakery:
Pumpkin bars
Pumpkin coffee cake

Madeleines Cafe:
Pumpkin fudge


The Original Pancake House:
Pumpkin pancakes

The Scoop:
Pumpkin Cheesecake



Scone Ranger:
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Scone
Pumpkin Spice Scone

Sweet Frostings:
Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll
Pumpkin Cupcake with Maple Buttercream

Trader Joe's: 
Pumpkin Brioche Twist
Pumpkin Butter
GF Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich cookies 
Pumpkin Bagels

Rind and Wheat:
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle



If you know local spots featuring pumpkin on their menu, email newstips@krem.com. 

Related Articles



KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

One person dead, another injured after shooting in Mead

Before You Leave, Check This Out