Autumn delights: Spokane's pumpkin-inspired menu items

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is officially on the calendar and 'tis the season for all things pumpkin. No, we aren't talking about the Pumpkin Spice Latte trend either.
KREM 2 has investigated a list of Spokane spots you can stop into for a pumpkin-flavored treat:
Boots Bakery:
Pumpkin waffle with chai butter
Beck's Harvest House:
Pumpkin donuts
Bonefish Grill:
Toasted Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin Spice Lava Cake
Brick West Brewing Co.:
Pumpkin Cider
Jordy and the Macs:
Pumpkin Spice macaron
Kasa:
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Made With Love Bakery:
Pumpkin bars
Pumpkin coffee cake
Madeleines Cafe:
Pumpkin fudge
The Original Pancake House:
Pumpkin pancakes
The Scoop:
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Scone Ranger:
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Scone
Pumpkin Spice Scone
Sweet Frostings:
Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll
Pumpkin Cupcake with Maple Buttercream
Trader Joe's:
Pumpkin Brioche Twist
Pumpkin Butter
GF Pumpkin Streusel Muffins
Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich cookies
Pumpkin Bagels
Rind and Wheat:
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle
If you know local spots featuring pumpkin on their menu, email newstips@krem.com.
DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.
Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com.