Autumn delights: Spokane's pumpkin-inspired menu items

No, we aren't just talking about a Pumpkin Spice Latte. KREM 2 has investigated a list of Spokane spots you can stop by for a pumpkin-flavored treat.

SPOKANE, Wash. — October is officially on the calendar and 'tis the season for all things pumpkin. No, we aren't talking about the Pumpkin Spice Latte trend either.

KREM 2 has investigated a list of Spokane spots you can stop into for a pumpkin-flavored treat:

Boots Bakery:

Pumpkin waffle with chai butter





Bonefish Grill:

Toasted Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Spice Lava Cake

Brick West Brewing Co.:

Pumpkin Cider

Jordy and the Macs:

Pumpkin Spice macaron

Kasa:

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

Made With Love Bakery:

Pumpkin bars

Pumpkin coffee cake

Madeleines Cafe:

Pumpkin fudge



The Original Pancake House:

Pumpkin pancakes

The Scoop:

Pumpkin Cheesecake





Scone Ranger:

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Scone

Pumpkin Spice Scone

Sweet Frostings:

Pumpkin Spice Cinnamon Roll

Pumpkin Cupcake with Maple Buttercream

Trader Joe's:

Pumpkin Brioche Twist

Pumpkin Butter

GF Pumpkin Streusel Muffins

Pumpkin Spiced Joe-Joe's Sandwich cookies

Pumpkin Bagels

Rind and Wheat:

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle







If you know local spots featuring pumpkin on their menu, email newstips@krem.com.







KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.