SPOKANE, Wash. — A self-driving shuttle bus could be roaming the streets around Riverfront Park soon.

City officials entered Spokane into the Pacific Northwest Olli Fleet Challenge by Local Motors which would bring a smart bus with futuristic features to Howard Street.

The bus can fit up to eight people into its box size dimensions. It’s fully run on electricity and goes up to 25 miles per hour.

On top of the bus is a technology called LIDAR. It’s a detection system that uses lasers to determine its surroundings. That’s how the bus can operate without a human driving it. To ensure safety it has a controller that monitors activity at all times

The bus has already made appearances in cities like Los Angeles and Chicago. Spokane’s entry into the challenge will be evaluated by a panel of judges through Local Motors and they will ultimately decide which city the bus goes to.

According to Local Motors website, an announcement will be made soon.

