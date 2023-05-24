'Why would you do this to my family': Auto theft adds to Tacoma family’s struggles

Statewide, nearly 14,000 vehicles have been stolen so far this year. For one Tacoma family, a recent car theft cost them a lot.

TACOMA, Wash. — Statewide, nearly 14,000 vehicles have been stolen so far this year, according to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force.

New data shows that in April, Pierce and King counties combined had about 65 vehicles stolen a day.

For one Tacoma family, a recent car theft cost them a lot.

Last week, Mary Bridge Children's Hospital became Taya Marie Adam's home away from home. It is where family frequently sat by the 13-year-old's side.

"My daughter has really bad scoliosis. So, we had to get her surgery for spinal fusion to kind of correct that,” said Ashley Ricks, Taya Marie’s mother.

On Friday, Ricks left her daughter and made the 15-minute drive to the family's house to change clothes. She left her car running in the driveway with plans to hurry back to the hospital. But that's not what happened.

"It’s kind of was like a dream. Like, what? Is this really happening? My car is driving away for me,” said Ricks.

As she stepped outside, she saw someone stealing her car.

That same day Ashley and her husband spotted the car at an encampment along Tyler Street in Tacoma, so they stopped.

"The people got upset that we were asking questions about the homeless encampment and then brandished a gun. So, we had to get out of there,” Ricks said.

"Why would you do this to my family, especially when I am in a lot of pain in the hospital,” said Adam.

Her family called police when their car was stolen on Friday, and by Sunday a neighbor thought they spotted it nearby.

"And sure enough, it was,” said Ricks.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, 1,303 vehicles were reported stolen in King County and about 656 in Pierce County in April.

Ricks said behind each theft is a story.

“A story of a family or people just trying to get by,” said Ricks who added that her family lives paycheck to paycheck.

"While I am in the worst pain imaginable, it is really heartbreaking. I am just really glad no one got hurt and that my family is alright,” said Adam, who is now at home, recovering from her surgery.

Though the family did get their car back, they say it is not in good condition. Ricks said she usually never leaves her car running unattended. She did it on Friday because she was in a rush to get back to the hospital. She said it is something she won’t do again.