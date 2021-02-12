Authorities investigate threats at several western Washington schools

Overnight, the sheriff’s office Major Crimes Unit and detectives began working the case and made an arrest. A 14-year-old could face six felony charges.



“I believe that the individual did indicate that they had no intention to carry this out. However, these things are taken very seriously, joke or not, and students will be held accountable when these things occur,” said Courtney O’Keefe, a spokesperson for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.



The Northshore School District is dealing with a similar situation. Bothell High School was closed to in-person learning Thursday after an anonymous threat was made. Law enforcement reiterates the threats appear unrelated.



“If they see something, or if they think it might be funny to try and cancel school or any of those thoughts, they might have to share something that is threatening about school. We just want our students to understand how serious that is and there’s real consequences for doing that,” Bradford said.



The 14-year-old has not been charged, but faces the possibility of six felonies. The former student remains in custody and is expected to see a judge Friday.