Authorities in Spokane investigating death of young Black woman

Diamond Morrow, 23, died on Sunday, June 28, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. The cause and manner of death are pending.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Authorities are investigating the death of a young Black woman in Spokane over the weekend.

Multiple people have reached out to KREM about the death of 23-year-old Diamond Morrow, with some referencing a Facebook post claiming that she was murdered in her home. The post has been shared nearly 900 times since Monday.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating Morrow’s death, according to Spokane Police Sgt. Terry Preuninger. He could not comment on whether foul play is suspected.

Police have answered social media inquiries from as far away as Philadelphia and South America regarding Morrow's death, Preuninger added.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner is also conducting its own investigation.

Morrow died as the result of an incident in the 700 block of E. Hartson Avenue in Spokane on Sunday, June 28, according to the medical examiner's office. Her cause and manner of death are still pending.

Pending is a temporary designation when additional investigation, information or test results are required for certification. The designation is amended once all information and test results are received.

Kitara Johnson, a Black activist for youth in Spokane, said in a Facebook post that her heart is broken over the death of Morrow, who she mentored.

“When you work with young people and they grow up, they don’t leave your heart,” she wrote.