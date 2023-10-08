Family details 'difficult journey' after their son was killed by Auburn police in 2019

EJ Strickland, 26, was shot in the back of the head by an Auburn police officer while lying face down in the parking lot.

AUBURN, Wash. — The family of a man shot and killed by Auburn police in 2019 has reached a settlement with the city. The city of Auburn will pay the family of Enosha Strickland Junior $5.9 million.

It is the highest amount the city has paid to resolve an excessive force claim.

A room in the Strickland family home stands still in time as a place to visit memories of their son EJ Strickland.

“When we come in here we're reminded of him and with our faith, we know where he's at and we'll see him again and no one can hurt him again,” said Kathleen Strickland, EJ’s mother.

EJ Strickland, 26, was shot in the back of the head by an Auburn police officer while lying face down in the parking lot. His parents Enosha and Kathleen were already on their way to pick him up when the shooting happened. The Stricklands got there five minutes after their son was killed.

“I did see him and I called for him and I let him know mom is here to pick him up and I’m here. I kept yelling at him to see if I could see anything from him,” Kathleen Strickland said.

The Stricklands said for years they were left in the dark about what happened to their son.

“I feel betrayed by the people we're supposed to trust,” said Enosha Strickland, EJ’s father.

A lawsuit and recent settlement brought to light the answers they needed.

“It brings a little closure. There's no amount of money that makes up for the loss we had to endure,” said Kathleen Strickland.

To get those answers they had to turn to Attorney Gemma Zanowski.

“I switched firms, and I could not stop thinking about the Strickland family,” Zanowski said.

The Stritmatter law firm reopened the case and during its investigation found officers did not turn on the dash cam audio until after the shooting.

The investigation also found Officer Lyman carried an unapproved and illegal “dagger” that fell from his uniform during a struggle with EJ. Lyman claimed EJ grabbed the knife and refused to drop it.

“Because EJ had passed away, he was not able to talk about what he said to the police, including a statement overheard by another witness that he had said, 'What knife are you talking about?' several seconds before he was shot,” said Zanowski.

Zanowski also uncovered on multiple occasions the Auburn Police Department handed down little discipline for excessive force.

“Officer Lyman had been found in violation of Auburn Police Department policy in 2018, a year before this happened. He was not disciplined,” Zanowski said.

As for the Stricklands, they are continuing to lean on their faith as the road comes to an end.

“It's been a difficult journey. I just want that door to close and I want to move on. I hope there are changes made,” Kathleen Strickland said.