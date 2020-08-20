Auburn officer charged with murder in 2019 police shooting

Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

AUBURN, Wash. — An Auburn police officer has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect in 2019.

King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg announced the charges Thursday against Auburn Officer Jeff Nelson. It's the first case brought against an officer since voters made it easier to prosecute police involved in shootings with the passage of Initiative 940 in 2018.

Satterberg said Nelson shot Jesse Sarey twice on May 31, 2019, while attempting to arrest him for disorderly conduct in front of the Sunshine Grocery.

Nelson faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

“The loss of life is tragic, and we extend our sympathy to the Sarey family and the community,” the City of Auburn tweeted. “We, the City of Auburn, acknowledge that this is an important time to do internal work and reflection coupled with community engagement.”

On May 31, 2019, Auburn police were involved in an incident that resulted in the death of Jesse Sarey. Today, the King County Prosecuting Attorney announced that criminal charges for second degree murder and first degree assault will be filed by — City of Auburn (WA) (@auburn_wa) August 20, 2020

According to charging documents released Thursday, several 911 calls were placed on the evening of May 31 regarding a young man creating disturbances outside stores along Auburn Way North.

The man was later identified as 26-year-old Sarey.

Officer Nelson responded to the 911 calls and found Sarey outside a Walgreens and believed he might have been under the influence of narcotics, court documents said.

Officer Nelson and Sarey spoke briefly and then Sarey jaywalked through traffic across Harvey Road to the Sunshine Grocery. Based on Sarey's behavior, Officer Nelson got into his patrol vehicle and drove across the street to the grocery store with the intent of arresting Sarey for disorderly conduct, court documents said.

Officer Nelson called for backup, but before they could arrive he got out of his vehicle and walked up to Sarey to arrest him.

Over the next 67 seconds, video from surrounding buildings captured the struggle between Officer Nelson and Sarey. It unfolded in a series of quick, escalating actions and ended with Officer Nelson shooting Sarey twice, court documents said.

Bystanders around the grocery store witnessed the shooting and provided testimony to law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office also brought in experts to analyze the surveillance video that captured the shooting.