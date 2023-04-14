Atmospheric ash from Russian volcano impacting flights at Spokane International Airport

Travelers flying out of the Spokane International Airport are advised to contact their airline for details about flight impacts from the ash.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Atmospheric ash from Mt. Shiveluch in eastern Russia is causing some flight delays and cancelations at the Spokane International Airport (GEG).

Mt. Shiveluch, one of Russia's most active volcanos, erupted on Tuesday, sending plumes of ash into the atmosphere. The volcanic ash as a result of the eruption has been detected via satellites across parts of Alaska, the North Pacific Ocean and western Canada.

As of Friday, the volcanic ash is directly over eastern Washington.

The ash in eastern Washington has caused several flight delays and cancelations, according to the Spokane International Airport's arrivals and departures page.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly 10 flights arriving at the Spokane International Airport have been impacted.

Atmospheric ash from Mt. Shiveluch is causing some operational flight impacts at Spokane International Airport. Passengers traveling out of the Airport today are encouraged to contact their airline for information on how it affects their travel day. — Spokane International Airport (GEG) (@iflyspokane) April 14, 2023

Travelers flying out of the Spokane International Airport are advised to contact their airline for details about flight impacts from the ash.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

