Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 66-year-old man from Athol.

Howard Coats, 66, left his home on N. Ponderosa Street in the area of Pope Road and Corbin Hall Road at about 7 p.m. on Thursday in his 2004 Camo Bombarier Outlander ATV. He has not returned.

Deputies say Howard was wearing pajama bottoms and no shirt when he was last seen on the ATV.

Howard has some medical problems and takes medication that is not with him, deputies say.

Howard Coats, 66, went missing on Thursday night, deputies said.

Kootenai County Sheriff's Office

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and a helicopter from Spokane County searched the area, including roads going into the national forest, on Thursday night. Additional volunteers from Kootenai County Search and Rescue will continue the search on Friday.

Those who locate Howard or his ATV are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 208-446-1300 or by calling 911.

RELATED: Overnight search yields no answers in search for missing Stevens Co. woman