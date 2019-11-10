SPOKANE, Wash. — Hundreds of students packed the gymnasium to hear a motivational message from the astronaut.



Anne McClain returned to Earth from a 204 day mission in space in June. Today she landed back home at Gonzaga Prep to speak with students about her experience as an astronaut.



“One of the things that I quickly learned was that no matter how far you travel from home you always look back where you came from,” said McClain.



Twenty years ago she was walking in the same shoes as the students that came out and listened to her. She used that very foundation to relay lessons in her return.



“You are going to end up where a series of your decisions take you.”



Her visit was centered around 3 key points she used to challenge the students.



Urging them to work together to reach new heights. To dream, but take action and bring those dreams to reality and to step outside of their comfort zones.



”What really spoke to me was when she talked about the dreams,” explained Gonzaga Prep student Zachary Round. ”She reminded us it’s the doing that counts not just dreaming.”



McClain spoke to students for about an hour and ended her speech with them affirming confidence in themselves through a method of repeating positive thoughts out loud.



Once she was done, she stuck around for a bit to take a photos.

RELATED: Some Catholic schools will not attend Anne McClain's Gonzaga Prep visit

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain denies claims of committing identity theft in space

RELATED: 'It's pretty much totally insane': Steve Gleason talks about getting Congressional Gold Medal

RELATED: Spokane astronaut Anne McClain returns to Earth after 204 days in space