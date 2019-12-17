SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane astronaut Anne McClain posted about her new adopted puppy.

McClain posted about the new addition to her family on Twitter.

The 4-month-old pup is named ‘Apollo,’ after the NASA mission that went to the moon.

“Meet the other Apollo - the 4-month old canine version! I can assure you that puppy training is more complicated than space walking, and I sleep less now than I did the night before launch. He is my first dog, so advice is welcome,” McClain wrote on Twitter.

McClain spent 204 days on the International Space Station on a Soyuz spacecraft as part of the Expedition 58/59 crew. She returned to earth on June 24.

During her time in space, McClain took part in two spacewalks and numerous hours of research. This was her first space expedition.

McClain said she knew she wanted to be an astronaut ever since she was 3 years old.

McClain, a Gonzaga Prep grad, set up video chats with students there while she was in space.

