Anatone, Wash. — An Asotin County woman is $1 million richer on Thursday after winning the Powerball.

Sharon Hafer from Anatone, Washington purchased the winning lottery ticket at the Clarkston Albertson located at 400 Bridge St.

Hafer claimed her prize Thursday morning, according to Kristi Weeks, Director of Legal Services at Washington's Lottery.

The lottery was drawn on Saturday, Oct. 20 with the winning numbers of 16, 54, 57, 62, 69 (white balls) and 23 (Powerball).

Hafer was one of nine people in the U.S. who picked the correct five white balls, but not the Powerball. If all numbers and the Powerball were chosen, the winner would have won approximately $470,000,000.

The chances of winning $1 million in the Powerball is one in 11.7 million, according to Washington's Lottery.

