Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison

Ashley Horning shot her daughter's grandmother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, on the morning of Jan. 24, 2019.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019.

Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell, was also home in the back bedroom.

Powell's son told officers he heard a knock at the front door and saw his mom approaching Horning who said she wanted to speak to him.

Court documents said, Powell's son returned to his room to retrieve a weapon, but heard a gunshot before coming back into the living room. Powell's son told police he then saw Horning with a silver-colored revolver.

Horning ran from the scene after asking Powell to call the police. She was on the run for two hours before being caught by police on the morning of Jan. 24, 2019.

After being booked in the Spokane County Jail, Horning denied shooting the victim, stating it was possible but she had no memory of doing so.

After her first court appearance on Jan. 25, 2019, her bond was set at $1 million.

Nearly four years later, on Jan. 26. 2023, Horning pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. She was sentenced to 14 years in prison and probation for three years after being released.

