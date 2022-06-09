Artificial dams blocking fish passage

On August 18, IDFG received a call to report a man-made dam under the bridge that crosses Lolo Creek to Forest Road 5114 near the Lolo Campground.

BOISE, Idaho — After finding a man-made dam blocking fish passing through on Lolo Creek, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game (IDFG) is reminding Idahoans not to intentionally impact natural features.

The Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff took a photo of the dam, which was constructed using large rocks, a tarp and green-cut trees stitched together with rope.

After discovering the dam, the Nez Perce Tribe released the following statement:

"The Nez Perce Tribe Department of Fisheries Resources Management has been working in the Clearwater Basin, including Lolo Creek for over 30 years with efforts to restore anadromous fish into the basin. Efforts include releases of steelhead and Chinook (releasing eggs, smolts, and adults) into Lolo Creek and other Clearwater Basin streams in attempts to restore those fish back to healthy and harvestable numbers.

So far in 2022 the Tribe has outplanted a total of 2,047 chinook adults into Lolo, Crooked, Newsome, Mill, and American rivers. Outplants of adults provide additional opportunities for fish to spawn in nature and they need free flowing access to spawning areas, and artificial dams, and human-caused blockages drastically limit these fish in certain areas. The tribe coordinates with many Federal, State, and local entities as we all work together towards this common goal and very much appreciate the public's help with this lofty endeavor."

Through the combined effort of IDFG Conservation Officers, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries staff, and a few concerned citizens, the dam was cleaned up and the stream was restored to its earlier state, allowing the Chinook salmon to continue their migratory journey to spawn.

IDFG is reminding Idaho residents and recreationists that building dams, or any other obstruction limiting fish passage in any stream, is prohibited and against Idaho law.

The size and impact of the dam that was removed greatly impacted the Chinook salmon migration; because of this, conservation officers and law enforcement with the Forest Service are seeking information about the dam's construction.

Members of the public who may have witnessed the dam's construction, known as 'JJ's Dam Dam', is asked to contact Idaho Fish and Game's wildlife crimes hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous if needed, and may be eligible for a cash reward if the information provided leads to a citation being issued.

