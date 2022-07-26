New art is coming to Riverfront Park

Spokane Parks and Recreation approved the installation of a new art piece in Riverfront Park.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Park will be home to a new art piece called “The Seeking Place”.

Coeur d’Alene-based artist Sarah Thompson Moore was inspired by the region’s basalt outcroppings for the installation. “The Seeking Place” will feature panels of varying sizes up to 12 feet, as well as seats made of stone. The panels will have different carvings into them that will create shadows and shapes along the ground.

The shadows will shift as the day goes on. There will also be LED lights mounted on top of the installation’s structures to keep it lit at night and to give a glow to the structure in the evening.

The installation of this piece will be put up in the park sometime through August and October. It is funded by the Riverfront Redevelopment Bond and is the second piece of art that will be featured in the park.

A construction contract for the installation’s site was finalized and the installation was approved by the Park Board this month.

Spokane Arts will continue to oversee the project until it is complete.

