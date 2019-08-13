SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say they have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a Spokane police officer on Monday night.

An undercover officer attempted to pull over a man with a felony warrant on Monday night before he fired several rounds at the officer and drove away, police said.

Investigators say the suspect's car hit the police officer's undercover car.

Bullets hit the officer's car but they were not injured.

Officers blocked off roads near 10th Avenue and Maple Street while they searched for the suspect. Roads near the crime scene had since reopened. Maple Street, 11th Avenue and 10th Avenue remain closed.

Police told KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez that the suspect was no longer a threat to the area just after 4 a.m.

Spokane police, Spokane County deputies, Spokane Valley officers, a helicopter and a SWAT team assisted with the manhunt.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

This is a developing story.

