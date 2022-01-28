'Armed and dangerous' suspect arrested after Washington, Idaho crime spree

Jesse Spitzer was wanted in connection to multiple crime sprees in Washington and Idaho. He was arrested in Montana.

HAUGAN, Mont. — A suspect considered “armed and dangerous" by the Post Falls Police Department was arrested Friday in Montana after evading arrest for a week.

30-year-old Jessie Spitzer, from Sultan, Wash., was arrested Friday morning in Haugan, Montana, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Spitzer had last been seen in Post Falls on early Wednesday morning. People in a Post Falls neighborhood were evacuated or told to shelter in place as police chased and looked for Spitzer.



At one point, police surrounded a backyard shed on Lynwood Ct. where they believed he was hiding. After a search of the shed and nearby area, Spitzer was not there, but police say evidence and two firearms were found.

Alleged crime spree

Spitzer was originally wanted in Snohomish County for first-degree burglary, first-degree assault, and possession of a stolen vehicle. A warrant was also issued out of Chelan County Superior Court for Spitzer's arrest on theft and burglary charges in connection to a series of crimes on Sunday.

On Friday, Jan. 21, SWAT responded to east Snohomish County to an incident allegedly involving Spitzer, but they couldn't find him.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, a K9 unit was sent to track Spitzer through the woods in Gold Bar, but he was able to escape, SCSO said.

On Sunday, Jan 23, Spitzer was suspected of being involved in an incident in Chelan County.

Early Tuesday morning, SCSO learned that Spitzer was suspected of being involved in a burglary in Post Falls, Idaho, but he was able to flee from officers.

In 2011, SCSO said Spitzer had been convicted for shooting at a deputy sheriff in Nevada.