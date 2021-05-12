Argument leads to shooting in Spokane's Chief Garry Park neighborhood, police say

Spokane police arrested a 59-year-old man on Tuesday night. He called 911 after the shooting.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an argument lead to a shooting near Stevens Elementary School around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Police arrested David Bloyed, 59, on Tuesday night. He called 911 after the shooting. He reported over the call he had "just shot someone." According to the police, the reporting man disarmed himself when officers arrived. He told them the person he shot ran off.

Police found the man with a gunshot injury in a yard near the shooting. They treated the man until he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses near the shooting told officers the shooting escalated from an argument between the two men. Patrol officers are continuing the investigation and writing a search warrant for the address on Marshall, SPD said.