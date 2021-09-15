'We aren't running out': Norco Medical clarifies rumors on Idaho oxygen shortage

While there is no shortage of oxygen, Norco officials say heavy pressure on the medical system is forcing changes in some services.

BOISE, Idaho — The dramatic surge in Idaho COVID-19 cases continues to put heavy pressure on the state’s medical system. A new concern from some that is there a shortage of oxygen and oxygen tanks needed to treat very sick COVID-19 patients.

A primary supplier of oxygen and oxygen tanks in the Treasure Valley region is Norco Medical, The 208 checked in with Norco to find out what they are seeing.

“The word oxygen gets generalized as many things and of late there has been some concern, is there an oxygen shortage? The fact is, no, there is not an oxygen shortage and in fact, there is an abundance of the molecule oxygen but like every supply chain globally deliveries, services, and fulfillment of orders can be delayed. Some things can take a bit longer,” said Elias Margonis, the president of Norco.

Margonis said similar to the rest of the medical system, oxygen supply services are impacted by the Idaho COVID-19 surge.

“I kind of draw the comparison to what’s probably happening in ER’s, what do you do when 20 patients all walk-in at once. If you only have ten beds, you have to figure out what to do with the other ten patients in the interim. At the same time, if Norco is given 20 orders to set up patients with oxygen in a home and we have equipment to handle all 20, we are still trying to figure out how to schedule all of them at once,” Margonis said.

So, how does this all translate to an individual care level? A primary difference comes down to oxygen tank distribution amid unprecedented demand, and it’s not just about what’s going on now but rather what could happen soon.

“What’s happening right now, we may have to discharge patients with a smaller quantity of cylinders than we would normally like to. If someone would normally leave with 10 or 12 cylinders to go home, we may be sending them home with four, five, or six cylinders. That’s to prepare for the surge ahead of us and the patients that will need those cylinders in the future so that we don’t run out. We aren’t running out but it is all about getting those cylinders back so we can fill them and get them out to other patients,” Margonis said.

For now, Margonis said service may look different but there is enough oxygen to go around. However, it is hard to predict the future and what supply and demand systems will look like as the Idaho COVID-19 surge continues.

“There is a limit to everything, my leadership team and I were actually discussing this and we certainly all agreed that the word we’d like to use right now is that things are getting tight. The concern is how much tighter will it get,” Margonis said.

With that in mind, Norco is asking the community to share any unused or unneeded oxygen tanks with them so they can get them to people that need them and will need them.

“If you are aware of someone that has extra cylinders or assets they are not using, I would advise them to call their local branch and see what they can do to help give stuff back and again if there is a need for something more or something else I encourage people to call as well,” Margonis said.

KTVB reached out to area medical systems for information on what they are seeing with oxygen supply and oxygen tank availability. Not all systems immediately responded to comment.

Saint Alphonsus did and addressed concerns from the community on home and hospice care saying, “Our Home Health/Hospice team is not having any problems getting oxygen for patients. Neither is are our hospitals.”