Child injured, one apartment destroyed in fire on Spokane's South Hill

Two children and their mother were inside the apartment where the fire began, which is a total loss, officials said.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A child was injured and a handful of apartments were damaged after a fire on Spokane's South Hill on Tuesday morning.

Spokane County Fire District reported the fire at Regal Ridge Apartments, located at 5111 S. Regal Street, at 10:20 a.m. on Tuesday. Firefighters with the City of Spokane also responded to the scene.

Fire officials confirmed to KREM's Nicole Hernandez that one child was taken to the hospital for injuries but is expected to survive.

Two children and their mother were inside the apartment where the fire began, officials said. The apartment is a total loss.

Though the fire was contained to the first apartment, six others suffered smoke and water damage. Sixteen residents of the apartment complex have been impacted by the fire, officials said.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.