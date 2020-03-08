Roads closed as crews battle Spokane apartment fire on Maple Street

Maple Street is closed southbound from 6th to 8th Avenues, and 8th Avenue is closed from Maple to Walnut Streets.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Five Spokane fire trucks and an ambulance are responding to a fire at an apartment building on the 1600 block of Maple Street and 8th Avenue.

Maple Street is closed southbound from 6th to 8th Avenues, and 8th Avenue is closed from Maple to Walnut Streets.

A KREM photojournalist on scene said no one was hurt in the fire.

There is no information yet on what led to the fire or how many units are damaged. KREM's Brenna Greene reported that the entire third floor of the apartment complex is affected.

