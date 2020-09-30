Seven people displaced after fire at apartment complex near Browne's Addition

Three units burned displacing seven people, according to fire crews on scene.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven people were displaced this morning after three units of Sunset Hill apartments were damaged in a fire Wednesday morning, according to KREM 2's Nicole Hernandez who spoke to fire crews on scene.

Spokane Fire responded to the call at 2:05 am at 2804 W 7th Ave. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries reported, Spokane fire crews said. The Red Cross is coming out to help those who lost their apartments.