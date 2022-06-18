Spokane honors refugees and culture at World Refugee Day

Spokane's World Refugee Day included customary song and dance, diverse food and vendors selling traditional clothing and jewelry.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Saturday, Spokane recognized World Refugee Day 2022. It's an annual celebration dedicated to supporting refugees and honoring their cultures.

A cultural marketplace and stage were set in the Nevada Playfield outside Garry middle school.

World Refugee Day was first celebrated globally in 2001. The United Nations created the worldwide event to recognize the strength and courage of those across the world who are forced to flee their homes.

In the inland northwest, it’s an opportunity for Spokane residents to learn more about their refugee neighbors and how they keep their culture alive.

"It's so we don’t forget our roots," Sudanese refugee Islam Ahmed. "So we’re always connected to like where we came from.”

Refugee Connections Spokane hosts the annual event.

The organization’s chair said World Refugee Day helps the community to grow.

“My goal is to bring more people together, learn from each other, listen to each other’s stories and grow,” Luisa Orellana said.

Sudanese refugee Asam Adam fled her home and moved to Spokane when she was 11 years old.

She said coming to a new country is an adjustment, but she’s thankful she’s here in America.

“I learned a different language, I got to experience other things people like me in Sudan wouldn’t experience," Adam said. "With the poverty over there and my family members, I know people there are eager to come here and I’m lucky to be here.”

Spokane's World Refugee Day included customary song and dance, diverse food and vendors selling traditional clothing and jewelry.

Attendees said the celebration connects people of all backgrounds.

“We are refugees and we came here as refugees so celebrating that and being able to celebrate it with other refugees is like a family," Ahmed said.

"A family where everyone can come even if you do not have a culture here, you are welcome to come and join us and learn about us,” Adam continued.