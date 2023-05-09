'Their carelessness killed my daughter' | Family of woman killed on casino jobsite react to contractors' safety violations

One of the contractors on the Spokane Tribe Casino expansion project was fined nearly $17,000 for safety violations, but Ana Vetter's parents say it isn't enough.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Nearly six months after a Spokane woman was killed on a construction jobsite, a Washington construction company is being fined for safety violations. The woman's family, however, said this isn't the accountability they hoped for.

Ana Vetter died at the site of the new Spokane Tribe Casino in Airway Heights in March. One of the contractors on the project was fined nearly $17,000 for safety violations on the jobsite, but Vetter's parents say it isn't enough.

Vetter died while working on the expansion of the Spokane Tribe Casino on March 7 after a framework collapsed. SAK Builders, one of the contractors, was fined $16,800 by Washington's Department of Labor and Industries (L&I). The violations all stem from issues with the flipper deck, a platform used in concrete form work.

L&I said the deck's working surfaces weren't correctly sized and were missing required safety pins and supports. Additionally, employees at the jobsite weren't given the manufacturers safety documentation for the correct use of installation of the flipper deck. The unstable surfaces could shift or fall without warning, according to L&I, which could lead to serious injury or death.

According to a citation report, the fine was issued in mid-July. The Vetters say they found out "through the grapevine" about the citation in early August.

Work still continues at the casino, but Vetter's parents say moving on has become impossible for them.

"It seems like yesterday and it seems like an eternity," said Sandi Vetter, Ana Vetter's mom.

The Vetters, who live in western Washington, are even more frustrated with the fine itself.

"Just furious. It's just beyond my comprehension," said Paul Vetter, Ana's dad. "$16,000 is nothing to them. I mean, it's not about the money, it's about taking responsibility. The citation doesn't mention anything about that this faulty scaffolding killed a person."

L&I tells KREM 2 it's investigation into the incident at the casino site is complete; it's unclear if all investigations into Vetter's death are done. KREM 2 reached out to Swinerton, SAK Builders' parent company, as well as SAK Builders directly, but did not hear back.

Vetter's parents said they have contacted attorneys but were told they will not be able to file a lawsuit, as they're not her next of kin. KREM 2 is working to find out if Vetter's fiancé plans to take legal action.

