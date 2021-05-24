Amy's Donuts in Spokane Valley closes permanently

The announcement was made in a heartfelt Facebook post.

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash — In a heartfelt Facebook post, Amy's Donuts announced they will close their doors permanently.

In the post, they said the they had a great run in Spokane and will not be open Tuesday and "may not open back up ever." There was an outpouring of support by customers and community members in the comment section of the post.

The post continued, "It's been a great run in Spokane, but unfortunately our time is coming to an end."

They ended the post with a message to the community.

"Stay strong Spokane," they wrote.

Sad news.. Amy’s will not be open tomorrow... and may not open back up ever. It’s been a great run in Spokane, but unfortunately our time is coming to a end. 😔 Stay strong Spokane ❤️ Posted by Amy's Donuts on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Amy's Donuts opened a location in Spokane Valley on Nov. 1, 2018.

A few months after the lockdown started, they posted that they were facing hard times due to the pandemic. That post was shared nearly 2,000 times and had almost 400 comments. The next day, they completely sold out from pre-orders from community members who loved their donuts.

They responded to the support with another Facebook post.

"We love you Spokane #thankyouforthesupport," they wrote.

This time, they did not announce their closure ahead of time.

The shop served more than 120 creations, including donuts with cookies like Chips Ahoy and Nutter Butter, candy bars like Twix and Kit Kat, and cereals like Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms. Amy's even offered donuts smothered in bacon bits and cotton candy.

There are five other Amy's Donuts locations. They are located in Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Ohio.