Amtrak train headed to Seattle, Portland derailed in Montana

The train bound for Seattle and Portland derailed outside of Joplin, Montana, according to Amtrak.

CHESTER, Montana — An Amtrak train bound for Seattle and Portland derailed near Joplin, Montana, according to Amtrak.

Injuries were reported, according to Amtrak. Local authorities are working to evacuate passengers and transport those with injuries to a local hospital.

Five cars on the train derailed around 3 p.m. Saturday. There were around 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, according to Amtrak.

Part of the train was set to arrive in Portland at 10:10 a.m. Sunday. Another section of the train was bound for Seattle, set to arrive at 10:25 a.m.

Pictures on social media show multiple cars derailed from the tracks. Passengers can be seen standing in clusters outside the train. A passenger who was removed from the train said they were waiting to be bussed away from the scene.

The train, an Amtrak Empire Builder 7/27, travels between Chicago and Seattle, and also makes stops in St. Paul, Spokane and Portland.

The Empire Builder 7 we were traveling west on to Seattle derailed near Joplin, MT about an hour ago. pic.twitter.com/k4TjbRog3D — Megan Vandervest (@MegVandervest) September 25, 2021