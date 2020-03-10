Ammon Bundy refuses to wear a mask at Idaho high school football game, game forced to end at half

The Huskies led the Caldwell Cougars 35-0 at half before the game was forced to end because Bundy refused to wear a mask or leave school property.

EMMETT, Idaho — On Friday night, the 4A high school football game between the Emmett Huskies and Caldwell Cougars was canceled at halftime after Ammon Bundy refused to wear a mask or leave school grounds.

Caldwell Police told KTVB that Bundy, an Emmett native, went to the game at Caldwell High School and was told he needed to wear a mask before entering the stands. Bundy refused to wear one and stepped over to the chain-link fence around the field to watch the game.

The principal and athletic director asked Bundy repeated to wear a mask or leave school grounds, according to police. Bundy refused to do either and the principal requested Caldwell police arrest Bundy for trespassing on school grounds.

Officers refused to arrest Bundy, saying he "wasn't out of control and didn't appear to be a threat to anybody." Police say officers told school officials that they wouldn't physically remove Bundy from the property and that they would file a report and pass it along to the Canyon County Prosecutor.

School officials then decided to cancel the game at halftime because Bundy refused officials' and police requests to leave the property.

The Huskies led the Cougars 35-0 at the half.

Emmett School District superintendent Craig Woods issued a statement on the matter shortly after the game was canceled, stating that the team "did not ask for this."

Bundy was arrest twice within 48 hours during the Idaho Legislature's Special Session this summer. He was issued a one-year ban from the Idaho State Capitol Building.

According to the director of the Idaho Department of Administration, Keith Reynolds, the notice was issued after consultation with Gov. Brad Little, Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, and Senate Pro Tem Brent Hill.