American Red Cross seeing decrease in summer blood donations

The American Red Cross reports it collected 26,000 fewer blood donations than needed in the month of May.

SPOKANE, Wash — The American Red Cross said summer vacations and activities can be factors in seeing in fewer blood donors.

Northwest region board member Leslie Czernik said despite the decrease in blood supply, the demand is still the same.

“We’re committed to having a fun, safe Fourth of July at the Red Cross, so we’re doing what we can to make sure there’s a sufficient blood supply for people who might need it,” Czernik said.

According to the Red Cross, someone in the U.S. needs a blood transfusion every two seconds.

This statistic is part of the reason Westley Hackler is a donor. Thursday at the South Hill public library was his third time donating.

“My body creates an excess of something it doesn’t need all the time," Hackler shared. "It needs it to survive, but if I know I can go and help and do more in the community that I can then I absolutely will.”

He said possibly saving a life is more than enough of a reason to donate.

"Those little emails that confirm when your blood has been used for somebody, I love those," Hackler said with a smile. "I get to see, 'yay,' it actually made it through the whole process."

Czernik said donors like Hackler are especially needed in the summer.

She said this shortfall puts more pressure on providing for people in need.

“We’ve been doing a very concerted effort to have more blood drives like this event to increase donations," Czernik said. "And we’re hopeful we can bridge that gap over the next few weeks so moving into summer we’ll have plenty of blood for those who need it.”

Blood donated in Spokane will be overnight shipped to Portland for processing, then it’s distributed throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The American Red Cross is hosting its next blood drive, Friday, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Veradale.

The organization said appointments are still available for Friday's drive.

