American Airlines passengers left stranded in DFW after hundreds of canceled flights

American Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights this weekend alone. They’re blaming bad weather and a shortage of staff.

DALLAS — It’s sounds like déjà vu all over again with hundreds of flight cancellations this weekend.

The frustration is building up for thousands of people across the country.

On Sunday evening, the longest line of passengers was at DFW Airport's American Airlines ticket counter.

Passengers of the DFW-based airline were left frustrated, after American Airlines canceled hundreds of flights this weekend.

This is @AmericanAir ticket counter at DFW on Sunday evening.



1200 flights have been canceled across the board this weekend.



One family has been stranded for 48 hours, & they’re trying to get back to London. The kids were cranky, hungry, & they just want to get home.@wfaa pic.twitter.com/qTyEZDT96s — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) November 1, 2021

“Very frustrating, I’m supposed to report to work,” said Michelle Fisher, a stranded AA passenger.

Traveling nurse Michelle Fisher is trying to get to Eureka, California where she will be treating COVID-19 patients.

“I found a flight on Delta, so I was standing in line to see if they will switch me to the Delta flight, but with all these people, I’ll miss out,” said Fisher.

Traveling nurse Michelle Fisher is trying to get to Eureka, California to treat COVID patients.



Flight after flight has been cancelled. Fisher says, she’s now forced to spend $1k & hop on a Delta flight.



“I have sick patients that need my help.”#dedication @wfaa pic.twitter.com/n6b7BzSJWu — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) November 1, 2021

These cancellations come just weeks after Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel nearly 2,000 flights.

For Sandy Gill, and her family, they’re trying to get back to Vancouver.

“I have little kids at home, and now I’m super frustrated,” said Sandy Gill, a AA passenger.

“They gave us a boarding pass, then they told us the flight has been canceled,” said Bhumpinder Aujla, who is also trying to get back to Vancouver.

Officials from American Airlines are blaming severe winds from last week’s storm, effecting the runway capacity, for the hundreds of cancellations.

“What’s irritating is that the app it keeps saying it’s on time, New York, New York to Dallas. So the app says it’s still on, but, oh yeah, you get here and it’s canceled,” said Bill Kuhkle, who is stranded in New York.

Many airlines are struggling with limited staffing after tens of thousands of workers took a buyout or early retirement package since the pandemic. The trickle-down effect is felt everywhere.

“They got us on to a flight this morning that had mechanical issues, that the part was going to be flown from Austin,” said Cecelia Reyes, who is trying to get back to Portland, Oregon.

The key to the madness?

“Try to remain calm, and have patience,” said Fisher.

Despite the delays and cancellations this weekend, American Airlines officials say they are ready to face the busy holiday period.