DE BORGIA, Mont. — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old Montana boy who authorities say was abducted by his mother, who does not have custody of him.

Idaho State Police are asking people to look for the suspect, 43-year-old Lanetta Kay Mellstead, and her son, Tyran Ban Campen.

Police released Mellstead's photo, but do not have a photo or description of the child. They say Mellstead is a known drug user and "is considered a direct threat to the life of this child."

Mellstead took the boy from Deborgia, Montana, on Wednesday after she "incapacitated" the boy's father, police say. Details about the father's condition and extent of his injuries are unknown.

On Thursday morning, the AMBER Alert was expanded to Kootenai, Shoshone or Bonner Counties.

Mellstead's cell phone was last pinged in western Montana or Idaho, possibly headed westbound. Police believe she may be headed toward Nampa, Idaho.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and green eyes, about 5'5'' and 140 pounds. She also uses a variety of aliases, police say.

The are driving a black 1996 Ford Explorer, with the Montana license plate 54-0676B.

Anyone who sees the suspect or her vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.

