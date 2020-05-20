Editor's note: Above video was published in September 2019

SPOKANE, Wash — Amazon is now hiring more than 2,000 full-time employees for its Spokane fulfillment center.

“We are thrilled to announce that Amazon is joining the Spokane community and that we’ll be hiring over 2,000 new associates,” said Andy Parra, Director of Operations for the Spokane facility. “We are absolutely committed to the health and well-being of our future associates and will do everything we can to ensure their safety throughout the hiring process taking COVID-19 precautions into consideration.”

The fullfillment center located at 10010 West Geiger Boulevard is slated to open in the summer of 2020, according to Amazon spokesperson Brittany Parmley

Amazon is offering a minimum wage of $15/hour, along with comprehensive health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with a 50% match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and a program that pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields like game design, nursing, IT programming and more.

“Thanks to Amazon’s hiring efforts in the area, everyone from recent college grads to those who may have recently lost their jobs will have access to new opportunities and benefits that start on day 1,” said Lisa Brown, Director of the Washington State Department of Commerce. “Not only is Amazon’s new facility bringing new economic opportunities to Spokane, it’s bringing new safety measures to make sure future associates are protected where they work.”

Job candidates must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent to be considered. All interested candidates need to apply online where they can indicate a shift preference and select an appointment time to attend an upcoming hiring event and orientation.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online or text SPOKENOW to 77088.

Amazon has moved as much of its hiring process as possible from physical to virtual steps. During their appointment, candidates may have their temperature checked and will be required to wear a face mask provided by Amazon.

The company asks candidates to stay home if any of the following applies to them:

They are living with someone who has been confirmed COVID-19 positive, and have medical advice to self-quarantine.

They have a temperature of 100.4°F or higher.

They are in a 14-day period of self-isolation directed by a healthcare provider or health official.They have traveled to another country in the last 14 days.

They currently have a cough, or shortness of breath

