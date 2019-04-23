SPOKANE, Wash. — Outdoor apparel companies are reacting to the death of Spokane native, Jess Roskelley and two other climbers. The three men were found on Sunday after an avalanche in Alberta's Banff National Park.

World-renowned climbers Roskelley, David Lama and Hansjörg Auer were attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak on the Icefields Parkway in Canada on April 16.

On Monday, April 22, Parks Canada officially confirmed the bodies recovered were those of Roskelley, Lama and Auer.

After a multi-day search, their bodies were located by an avalanche dog and handler on Sunday, April 21.

All three climbers were part of The North Face Global Athlete Team.

The North Face paid tribute to Roskelley on Instagram.

"Always game for adventure, Jess would show up with a smile, excited to climb. He balanced a constant dedication to progression on the mountain with a one of a kind sense of humor and deep dedication to practical jokes. The love he had for the mountains was only matched by his love for his wife, Allison and his bulldog, Mugs," the statement said in part.

Read The North Face's full statement below:

Patagonia Climb also reacted to the news on Instagram.

Their statement said in part, "We are a small and intimate community, united by a shared devotion to the essential experience of wild places. It;s here that our deepest friendships are formed, our partners become family, and we continue to be humbles by the intensity of mountains."

Read Patagonia Climb's full statement below:

