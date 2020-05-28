SPOKANE, Wash. — A coalition of community foundations and philanthropic leaders will put on a coronavirus relief concert on June 10 with proceeds going to dozens of causes statewide.

The virtual concert will be broadcast on KREM 2 from 7-8 p.m.

The concert aims to “bring attention to our state’s needs and reliance” during the coronavirus pandemic, according to All In WA, the nonprofit spearheading the event.

All In WA was formed with the backing of Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee to encourage others to give back and address the social and economic fallout of the pandemic.