Numerous flights canceled as Alaska Airlines pilots picket for better negotiations

Pilots at the airline are demanding better pay and more flexible schedules to be able to spend more time with their families.

SEATTLE — Early Friday morning, more than 16% of Alaska Airlines flights in and out of Sea-Tac Airport were canceled.

The cancelations come amid a planned informational picket by some Alaska Airlines pilots up and down the west coast with others planned in Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The Air Line Pilots Association, International says there could be more than a hundred pilots as well as supporters lining International Boulevard Friday at noon.

Will McQuillen, a pilot and union chairman for Alaska Airlines' pilots said negotiations to reach a solution have been ongoing since 2019.

Negotiations were paused because of the pandemic, but Friday is the day the old contract, which employees have been operating as their current contract, becomes amendable.

McQuillen says the goal of this informational picket, which is not a strike, is to bring awareness to pilots' struggles.

Among the top priorities are better pay, more flexible schedules and more job protections.

"Attrition is a real concern. Pilots will leave for the career carrier of their choice that provides them the quality of life, the ability to be home with their family and the protections to know once they've invested their career that they will be with that carrier for life," said McQuillen.

He adds that conversations with the airline have been frustrating and slow.

In an email statement, Alaska Airlines said, "A new pilot contract remains a top priority for Alaska. We’ve put a package on the table that’s competitive and addresses the issues most important to our pilots."

The airline also noted the pause in negotiations was mutual as the industry faced the pandemic.

"It’s a significant financial investment in our pilot group while recognizing that we are still working to recover from $2.3 billion in losses from the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement continued.

The airline also acknowledged that some flights will be canceled Friday because of the picket and apologized for the inconvenience.