Airway Heights police donate fishing poles in honor of Cheney student who died at school

Officers with the Airway Heights Police Department donated fishing poles to a youth fishing program to honor Brayden Bahme and his love of fishing.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) partnered with North 40 Outfitters to make a donation in honor of a Cheney High School student who recently passed away.

AHPD partnered with North 40 Outfitters employees to buy, donate and deliver fishing rods and reels to donate to a youth fishing program. The donations are being made to honor tenth-grader Brayden Bahme, who passed away last Friday during his fourth-period P.E. class in a terrible accident.

AHPD, the Cheney Police Department and the Cheney Fire Department joined hundreds of people at Crunk's Sports Complex to honor his memory four days after the teen lost his life. During the vigil, Bahme's family asked for donations of fishing gear to a youth fishing program, as fishing was one of the teen's favorite hobbies.

Bahme died on April 27 after falling on a goalpost while running, impaling him in the eye.

"This is a trying time for all, especially for Brayden's family and close friends," AHPD said in a Facebook post. "Our community supported Brayden's family and each other in this time of grief."

