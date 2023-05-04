New fire station in Airway Heights depends on proposition passing

The city is receiving $1.3 million in grant funds from the state to purchase its new fire station, but renovations on that building need to be approved by voters.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The city of Airway Heights is receiving more than $1 million in grants to help buy and renovate the new fire station.

City officials announced Wednesday the city will receive $1.3 million in grant money from the Washington state legislature to help purchase the city's new fire station. Before renovations can begin on the new building, however, a bond to fund them needs to be approved by voters during the August primary election.

The city signed an agreement to purchase a building on South Garfield Avenue earlier this year, with the intention of using the building as the new fire station. According to city manager Albert Tripp, the grant will help the city save 15% in project costs.

However, the city cannot accept the grant money from the state if the bond is not approved by Airway Heights voters.

“It’s like matching funds,” Tripp said in a statement. “We don’t get one without the other. It would be a shame to reject $1.3 million from the state for the city of Airway Heights if we can’t pass the bond. Grants this size are hard to come by.”

Two propositions will be on the ballot for the primary election taking place on Aug. 1, 2023, both of which will support the fire department. The first ballot measure is to approve a bond to renovate the new fire station with money from the state.

According to the city, the current fire station has been renovated 10 times since it was built in 1968, so it it no longer capable of serving the public.

The second ballot measure will ask voters to annex to the Spokane County Library District (SCLD). Airway Heights currently pays SCLD 34 cents of its $1.43 per $1,000 property tax levy, which makes up about 24% of all property taxes.

If voters approve this proposition, property owners will pay the library directly for its services. The city said this would allow them to keep four full-time firefighters on staff to respond to the recent increase in calls for service.

If approved, the bond would take effect in 2024 and cost the owner of a $300,000 home approximately $111 per year, or $9.25 per month in additional taxes. This works out to be approximately 37 cents per $1,000 of property value.

The library annexation would go into effect in 2025 and cost $102 per year, or $8.50 per month for the same homeowner. This works out to be approximately 34 cents per $1,000 of property value and would be paid directly to the library.

