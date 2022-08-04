Airway Heights police searching for missing mother and daughter

27-year-old Yana Baram and her daughter Sofie have not been seen or heard from since July 31.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is looking for a missing mother and her two-year-old daughter. The two have not been seen since the night of July 31.

27-year-old Yana Baram and her daughter Sofie have not been seen or heard from since July 31. Family members told police the situation is "out of character for them."

Police said they were possibly seen last with an unknown man.

Baram is a white woman with brown hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 136 pounds.

The man police believe was last seen with the two is of Pacific Islander descent and is in his late thirties to forties. He is described as weighing approximately 300 pounds. Police said he was driving a newer, small red or maroon car, possibly a Chevrolet Cobalt or something similar.