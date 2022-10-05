Airway Heights fire crews battling large structure fire off Highway 2

The fire was first reported around 8:45 p.m. off Highway 2 near South Lawson and Campbell streets.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Airway Heights.

The fire is still active at this time. The burning structure is an old motel that transformed into apartment units. The building has been abandoned for the last 3-4 months. Officials say it's a known squatter location.

Several businesses are right next door, including a Domino's Pizza and a game store. No businesses were harmed in the fire.

Video Credit: Shelby Rane Leonard

No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more updates as they become available.