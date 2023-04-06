x
Airway Heights police looking for man believed to be involved in assault of police officer

Jesse Brebner is wanted by the DOC and has an active Escape Community Custody Warrant.
Credit: Airway Heights Police Department
Jesse Brebner.

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man believed to be involved in the assault of an Airway Heights police officer is wanted by the Department of Corrections (DOC). Investigators are asking the public for help locating the suspect.

Jesse Brebner is wanted by the DOC and has an active Escape Community Custody Warrant. He is also a person of interest involving the assault of an Airway Heights police officer.

Brebner drives a gray 2021 Chrysler 300 with California license plates 8TYZ610. Police said the car will have "extensive" rear-end damage. 

Anyone with information about Brebner's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Steve Steadman at (509) 904-6595. If you see Brebner or his vehicle, police advise to not attempt to talk with him and to call police instead.

