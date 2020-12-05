AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A bar in Airway Heights will partially reopen on Wednesday night despite a statewide order closing the business through at least the end of June.

Bars in Washington state could reopen at 25% capacity under Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's reopening plan. They could return to full capacity, along with restaurants and entertainment venues, during Phase 4.

Jean Moore has served as co-owner of The Village Tavern in Airway Height since 2006. She says she and her business partner are reopening the bar because they have run out of options.

“He and I are not making money. We are broke," she said. “My thought from the very beginning has been, ‘This will only be a month or so. We’ll be OK for a month.’ And we did have money put aside. Unfortunately, that money got ate up real fast.”

The bar received a loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, but 75% of the funds had to go toward paying employees, Moore said.

Moore also expressed frustration that Northern Quest Resort and Casino, which is located just under three miles from the bar, has reopened to guests. The casino is allowed to reopen because it's on sovereign land run by the Kalispel Tribe of Indians and not subject to state law.

“They’re scaring people and trying very hard to take our civil liberties away," Moore said of state leaders. "I’m sorry, but I have the right to make a living and this is how I do it.”

The bar will reopen at 25% capacity in line with the state's Phase 3 guidelines for bars, Moore said. This means the bar, which can normally hold 126 people, will allow just over 30 customers.

Tables will be placed six feet apart, hand sanitizer will be available to guests and all food products will be handed out in to-go containers. Guests will not be allowed to sit at the bar and the open-air beer garden will remain closed, Moore said.

Two employees wearing gloves and masks will be working on Wednesday night, she added. The bar will also have a system in place for people to order drinks at one end and pick them up at another.

“It’s an adult facility. As an adult, if you don’t know how to wash your hands and wear a mask, then you should stay home. And if you’re afraid, please stay home," Moore said. "We want you to come here and enjoy this place.”

Dozens of customers have texted Moore asking her to reopen the bar since its closure, she said. Despite her confidence that customers will return, Moore is still frightened about potential repercussions of her decision.

“My anxiety level is through the roof. I’m terrified that we’re going to lose our business," she said. "At this point, we’re going to lose it anyway.”

Moore says she hopes the bar will be allowed to operate at a "small level" if all goes well.

“It’s time to get things going. It’s time to open Spokane," she said. "We are dramatically different than the governor’s side of the state.”

KREM photojournalist Nathan Brand contributed to this report.

