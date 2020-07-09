Air quality reaches unhealthy levels in Spokane

Air quality is also unhealthy in Quincy, and unhealthy for sensitive groups in Moses Lake and Ritzville.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Air quality reached unhealthy levels due to wildfire smoke in the Spokane area on Monday.

KREM 2 Meteorologist Thomas Patrick says no specific fire is contributing to the poor air quality, instead it's a combination of multiple fires throughout the Pacific Northwest.

Air quality is also unhealthy in Quincy, which is in the path of wildfire smoke from the Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill fire that ignited Monday in Okanogan County, and quickly spread to Douglas County.

Moses Lake, also in the path of the wildfire smoke, has unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups.

Ritzville is experiencing high volumes of dust blown around by high winds which have caused chaos around the Inland Northwest, Labor Day. State Route 395 and Interstate 90 are both closed in Ritzville due to multiple collisions attributed to low visibility, according to the Washington State Patrol.