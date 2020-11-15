Aid available to businesses, individuals impacted by Washington's new COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Jay Inslee announced new statewide restrictions on social gatherings, which in turn impacts indoor dining, grocery store capacity and religious services.

OLYMPIA, Wash — Gov. Jay Inslee announced new statewide restrictions on social gatherings, which in turn impacts indoor dining, grocery store capacity, weddings, funerals and other religious services, among other things.

With these new restrictions, indoor dining will be prohibited until Dec. 14, gyms will be closed and in-store retail (including grocery stores) will be reduced to a 25% occupancy, greatly impacting small businesses that are already struggling to stay afloat.

"I know how much this hurts. I know business owners, I know workers, and I’ve met many around the state this year to hear personally how this pandemic has affected them. We understand that this is both an economic and a public health crisis. We do not take lightly the impact these restrictions will have on local businesses, many of which have already had a very difficult year. But this much is clear: We cannot enjoy a full economic recovery before we have gotten this virus under control," Inslee said at a press conference announcing the restrictions on Sunday.

Statewide aid

Inslee announced another $50 million available in federal aid to help mitigate impacts on businesses and workers. He said he intends to distribute those grants and loans before the end of the year.

The governor said his office and the Legislature have already distributed $25 million in grants to small businesses. His office has also provided $100 million for rental assistance, he said.

"We know it’s not enough, but it’s where we’re at so far, and it will help keep some businesses afloat while we fight for new federal economic relief. I will continue to advocate strongly for more federal aid, and I implore Congress to act as soon as possible for Americans impacted the most by this. We cannot wait until a new administration takes office. Washingtonians need help now," Inslee said.

For those employers who have not yet used Paycheck Protection Plan forgivable loans, businesses can still apply with the Small Business Administration or at their local bank.

Seattle aid

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the City of Seattle has worked to launch COVID-19 relief programs including rent relief, expanding shelter for people experiencing homelessness, grocery vouchers for working families, direct cash assistance for immigrants and refugees, and financial assistance to small businesses. Residents and businesses can find a list of existing COVID-19 relief resources and policies here.

The city has several existing resources to help small businesses stay open during the COVID-19 pandemic. To date, the city’s Office of Economic Development (OED) has provided 469 small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 with $10,000 grants. OED is accepting applications through Nov. 30, 2020 for $4 million in new Small Business Stabilization Grants.

The Seattle Fire Department also has a variety of options for business owners seeking to expand their operations outdoors, including curbside pickup, free street use and block closure permits, and free tent and heating permits. Free street use permits for businesses are available through Oct. 31, 2021. Businesses can apply here.

Tacoma aid

"We are continuing to be innovative in how we provide funding and support to businesses in Tacoma and Pierce County. We will soon launch Celebrate Tacoma, a searchable database of businesses that sell directly to consumers and are licensed and located within Tacoma’s city limits. Celebrate Tacoma highlights restaurants, local retailers and service businesses that have been especially hard hit by COVID-19," said Mayor Victoria Woodards.



"While we are in some dangerous days, particularly when the weather is cold and forces us indoors, where the virus thrives, there is light at the end of this tunnel. We will continue to fight, adapt and persevere. It may be months before we’re totally out of the clear, but medical advances are putting us closer to the goal of restoring all activities eventually. For now, we must keep everyone’s interests in mind and take steps that protect all Washingtonians," Inslee said.