AG Bob Ferguson, others work to raise money for Spokane County Democrats after attack

The Spokane County Democrats were the target of a bomb threat and fire at their headquarters on Wednesday. A suspect is facing several charges.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and others are working to raise money for the Spokane County Democrats after an attack on the building serving as their headquarters.

A judge set bond at $500,000 on Thursday for 45-year-old Peter Yeager of Grand Coulee, Washington. He is facing charge of first-degree arson, first-degree burglary and threatening to bomb property.

Yeager, who described himself as a "lone wolf" and said he is not associated with a political party, walked into the Teamsters labor union building on N. Division Street on Wednesday with what appeared to be an explosive device in a backpack. Witnesses said the backpack had wires hanging from it.

Police said Yeager allegedly threatened to bomb the building multiple times.

Investigators determined there was no explosive device in the bag, but it did contain gasoline and oil used to start a fire, police said.

Nicole Bishop, chair of the Spokane County Democrats, said in email that the fire destroyed the group's office and property.

In an effort to support the Spokane County Democrats and raise money to address the damage, Attorney General Ferguson is holding a Zoom fundraiser from 5:15 to 6 p.m. on Friday. Sponsor levels are listed at $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.

The Washington State Democrats are also raising money to help the group rebuilds its office and replace damaged property.