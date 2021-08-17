After 3 weeks, searchers continue to look for missing Fruitland boy

Fruitland police said on Monday that investigators from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have looked into many of the roughly 290 tips sent in.

FRUITLAND, Idaho — Tuesday marks three weeks since five-year-old Michael Vaughan was last seen outside of his home in Fruitland. In the latest update from officials, the Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are continuing to search for little "Monkey."

In a Facebook post, the Fruitland Police Department said on Monday investigators from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies have looked into many of the roughly 290 tips that have been sent in by citizens.

Fruitland police added that they believe someone in the community may know something about Michael's disappearance and hasn't come forward with information to investigators yet.

People who would like to leave an anonymous tip can contact Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho. The direct tipline is findmichael@fruitland.org and each email is sent straight to the Fruitland Police Department.

According to Fruitland police, a team from Idaho Mountain Search and Rescue will use a search and rescue canine along both banks of the Snake River. Marine and drone operations will continue as long as resources are available, police said.

"Michael's family remains fully cooperative, and we are dedicated to doing all we can to finding their little boy. We appreciate this community for being respectful of their privacy during this most difficult time," officials said in a statement.

Michael Vaughan has blonde hair, blue eyes, stands about 3'7", and weighs around 50 pounds. When he went missing, Michael was wearing a blue Minecraft t-shirt, dark blue briefs, and blue flip-flops. He also responds to the nickname "Monkey."

He was last seen in the area of southwest 8th Street, southwest 9th Street and Cornwall Way between 6:30 and 7:15 p.m. on July 27 in Fruitland.

"We emphasize, we have not eliminated any possibility as we look everywhere and follow every lead in our search for Michael. We continue to ask local residents and businesses to remain vigilant and observant," Fruitland police said on Facebook.

