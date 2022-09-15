Addressing IFF's claims of 'porn literacy' in Idaho's sex education curriculum

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare issued a statement Sept. 14 denying the Idaho Freedom Foundation's claims of "porn literacy" in sex education curriculum.

BOISE, Idaho — Accusations from self-described conservative think tank, Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF), regarding the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) distributing "porn literacy" to Idaho school districts aired Sept. 14 on FOX News.

Before gaining national attention, IDHW denied this accusation in a press release.

The IFF 's entry point to their accusation revolved around a list receipts between IDHW and an education nonprofit called Education, Training, and Research (ETR).

The receipts date back to 2016 where IDHW continuously purchased "education supplies" from ETR. The receipts do not detail the contents of these supplies.

IFF's original report on Sept. 13 suggests IDHW has purchased and distributed ETR curriculum called Reducing the Risk. IDHW confirmed the department does offer Reducing the Risk to Idaho school districts who choose to make it part of their sexual education course.

Reducing the Risk is geared toward kids ages 14 to 18 years old, according to ETR's website.

"ETR’s Reducing the Risk curriculum promises to teach abstinence," the IFF writes. "Instead, ETR delivers a variety of approaches, including a 'LGBTQ Inclusive' curriculum that queers education with an emphasis on 'gender identity, sexual orientation and behavior.'"

Reducing the Risk does not provide information regarding "LGBTQ Inclusive" curriculum or "gender identity, sexual orientation and behavior," according to Reducing the Risks table of contents.

The 16-part curriculum includes abstinence, preventing pregnancy, preventing sexually transmitted disease, and the effectiveness of contraceptives.

IFF's report continued to criticize other ETR curriculum and other resources connected with to ETR's various programs. Some of these programs, such as "3 in 30" do offer porn literacy education but not for kids. It is used as a training for parents and teachers.

However, these programs are not included in Reducing the Risk, and are not distributed by IDHW to Idaho school districts, according to IDHW's press release.

